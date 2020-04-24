HALIFAX -- Bagpipers across Nova Scotia and around the world came together Friday morning in a musical tribute to the 22 victims of a killing rampage that took place across the province this past weekend.

Halifax piper Ian McKinnon, a member of the well-known musical group Rawlins Cross, was one of the event organizers.

McKinnon posted on Facebook Wednesday, calling on Nova Scotia pipers to take part in the tribute. He asked that pipers dress in their kilts and play “Amazing Grace” at 8 a.m. sharp from wherever they happened to be in the province.

The message spread to pipers all across the world, with musicians taking part from Ontario, Prince Edward Island, British Columbia, Scotland, and Oman.

McKinnon has created a YouTube channel where he is compiling videos of the pipers.

Andrew Smith lives in Manotick, Ont. He put on his kilt and took out his pipes for the first time in eight years to take part in the tribute.

“My sister had found out about it on Facebook. She reached out and was like ‘Oh my goodness, you absolutely have to.’ So I dug out the pipes,” says Smith.

Smith says in times of tragedy, the pipes are the first instrument people turn to.

“The pipes are such an emotional instrument,” says Smith.

“Amazing Grace is the perfect tribute, so it’s hard when you are playing and you are thinking of the people who died. It’s emotional, very emotional.”

McKinnon’s friend Brian MacLeod is originally from Baddeck, N.S., but currently lives in Edinburgh, Scotland.

“Being so far away from home, the news of the horrible tragedies in Nova Scotia weighed especially heavy on my mind,” says MacLeod.

“I knew Ian McKinnon from way back and I immediately knew that I wanted to take part in this initiative.”

MacLeod says it was a solemn, but gratifying experience.

“Nova Scotia being what it is, we all feel as if we’re part of a large extended family,” says MacLeod.

“(I'm grateful) to be able to contribute and be part of the wider Nova Scotia community in showing my solidarity with the victims and with all those in Nova Scotia who are grieving and mourning.”

A lovely bagpipe tribute this morning on Main Street in Mitchell to the victims of the tragedy in Nova Scotia. Thank you to piper Brent Smith.https://t.co/vZVAj1J0GT — John Nater (@JohnNaterMP) April 24, 2020