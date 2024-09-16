ATLANTIC
    • Baked oysters with a corn and dill cream sauce

    Baked oysters
    Ingredients:

    • 1 tsp butter
    • 1/4 onion
    • 1 clove garlic
    • 1 cob of corn
    • 1 tbsp white wine
    • 1 cup cream
    • 2 tbsp fresh chopped dill
    • 12 oysters
    • parmesan cheese

    Directions:

    1. Mince the onions and garlic and remove the corn from the cob.
    2. Sauté the onions in the butter on medium heat until translucent. Then add the corn and garlic and cook until the corn begins to colour.
    3. Add the wine and let it reduce, then add the cream and 1 tbsp of dill and let it simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
    4. While the sauce reduces, turn your oven broiler on high and shuck your oysters.
    5. Place your oyster on a baking sheet. I like to balance them on their top shells so their own juices do not spill.
    6. Top the oysters with as much cream sauce as possible, making sure to get lots of corn on each oyster.
    7. Sprinkle the tops with the Parmesan cheese and the remaining fresh dill and broil for 5 minutes or until golden brown.
    8. Let cool slightly and enjoy!

