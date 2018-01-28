

An early morning fire has destroyed a barn in Kings County, N.S.

Multiple fire crews were called to the scene where 301 Sutton Road meets Highway 358 in Port Williams just before 6 a.m. Sunday.

As a result, officials say the old barn is considered a total loss. All of the building’s contents were lost in the blaze as well as two boats outside of the barn.

Officials haven’t released the cause of the fire at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.