Barricaded person in Lower Sackville, N.S., in police custody

    A person who was barricaded inside a home in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Sunday is now in police custody.

    The RCMP says officers were called to a residence on Boxwood Crescent around 11 p.m. with reports of a person who may be armed barricaded inside a home.

    At that time, police said there was no immediate threat to the public, however the street was still closed and neighbours were asked to stay inside their homes as a precaution.

    In an update about two hours later, police said the person was taken into police custody.

    No injuries were reported.

    As of Monday morning, police remained on scene to continue their investigation.

    • Tornado warning for eastern Sask. cancelled

      Following a string of updates, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) officially cancelled its tornado warnings for eastern Saskatchewan late Sunday afternoon after a furious thunderstorm passed over into Manitoba.

    • A look inside the 2024 Saskatoon Folkfest

      Cultures of the world united with this year’s Saskatoon Folkfest, the annual festival saw pavilions representing cultures from Bangladesh to Norway spread around the city.

