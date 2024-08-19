Barricaded person in Lower Sackville, N.S., in police custody

A person who was barricaded inside a home in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Sunday is now in police custody.

The RCMP says officers were called to a residence on Boxwood Crescent around 11 p.m. with reports of a person who may be armed barricaded inside a home.

At that time, police said there was no immediate threat to the public, however the street was still closed and neighbours were asked to stay inside their homes as a precaution.

In an update about two hours later, police said the person was taken into police custody.

No injuries were reported.

As of Monday morning, police remained on scene to continue their investigation.

