

CTV Atlantic





The Moncton Magic wrapped up their annual summer camp on Friday.

During the off-season, the team uses it as a time to give back to the community. Basketball players ages nine to 15 attended the camp, learning tips and tricks from the champs themselves.

"It's really about having fun, having a good time," said Moncton Magic head coach, Joe Salerno. "Trying to grow the game of basketball here in the Moncton community, giving the kids an opportunity to come out and play with professional players, professional organization."

With the team crowned as the 2018-2019 NBL champions, it brought record crowds to their summer camp this year.

"We doubled in numbers from last year's summer camp," said Salerno. "We're just over one hundred campers!"

"It's just awesome to see, when you do win a championship, it just brings more attention to basketball and community, and it's just great to see all the kids out here," said Brad States, 2018-2019 NBL champion.

A series of professional players were on staff at the camp, including the Magic's first player signed for the upcoming season, third year vet, Denzell Taylor.

"I was thrilled to come back," said Taylor. "Just try to build on our success last year, successful season."

Taylor says it's important to target players while their still young.

"That's where it all starts, with fundamentals. Passing, screening, just the little stuff," said Taylor. "If they can grasp that at a young age, and carry them to the higher level."

Zander Tower already has big goals for his future. Only 12-years-old, Tower has his sights set on playing pro.

"It's actually pretty cool to know these guys won a championship and to be able to have them as our coaches, in the gym with us playing," said Tower.

The 'Magic Hard Hat' was awarded each day to the hardest working camper.

The Magic campers say one of the best parts about the camp, is being able to play, and learn from the pros.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker