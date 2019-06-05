

CTV Atlantic





New Brunswickers will soon be able to stop by the grocery store to pick up a cold one.

NB Liquor has announced it will start selling beer in select grocery stores across the province starting in October.

The Crown corporation says ready-to-drink products, an updated wine selection, and local products will also be available.

“NB Liquor’s extensive customer research indicates our customers are looking for more convenient opportunities to shop for specific occasions,” said Brad Cameron, acting president and CEO of NB Liquor, in a news release.

A limited number of grocery stores started selling wine in 2014 as a pilot project. Now, there are 66 grocery outlets offering cider and wine, including locally-produced items.

NB Liquor says locally-produced beer will be available in grocery stores on a phased-in basis.

New Brunswick Finance Minister Ernie Steeves says the decision shows NB Liquor is “adapting and responding to consumer demands.”