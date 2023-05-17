Belgian-French couple opens bakery storefront in Sydney

Bart Pennewaert and Elodie Nasone at the La Be France in downtown Sydney. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic) Bart Pennewaert and Elodie Nasone at the La Be France in downtown Sydney. (Ryan MacDonald/CTV Atlantic)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island