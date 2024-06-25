Man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant arrested: N.S. RCMP

A man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia has been arrested.

Michael Basil Bolivar, 42, of Forties, N.S., is being held in custody, according to a Tuesday news release from the Nova Scotia RCMP.

On May 10, police said they were searching for Bolivar, who was charged with:

assault

theft

failure to comply with order

Bolivar is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Bridgewater Tuesday afternoon.

