MOUNT STEWART, P.E.I. -- Residents on Prince Edward Island have been flocking to Mount Stewart northeast of Charlottetown to catch a rare glimpse of a beluga whale.

RCMP Const. Louanne McQuaid says officers patrolled the area on Sunday to enforce distancing rules and to keep onlookers from disrupting traffic on the Mount Stewart bridge.

Kelly Campbell of Vernon River, P.E.I., says he took his children to see the whale last Friday and was able to capture video and images of the creature swimming.

Campbell says when he went about 25 families were lined up on the bridge and along the banks of the Hillsborough River, which empties into the Northumberland Strait.

Brian Paterson of Montague, P.E.I., also drove to the area to snap some photos of the aquatic visitor.

Paterson says there were up to 70 people in the area when he was there on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.