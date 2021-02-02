FREDERICTON -- One of the tenets of the Black Lives Matter movement is to bring stories of Black history and experience into the classroom.

A joint project between the Fredericton chapter and two local universities is making that easier.

Black Lives Matter Fredericton kicked off Black History Month by launching a website to share stories and resources connected to the history of African Canadians in New Brunswick.

It's designed with the classroom in mind, including lesson plans for teachers.

"Awareness, inclusion, and acceptance of diversity, not having Black history and Black representation in a curriculum causes you to not recognize and accept the contribution of the black people here," said Alicia Noreiga-Mundaroy, who is the project lead.

The website is a collaboration between students from the University of New Brunswick and St. Thomas University, along with Black Lives Matter Fredericton.

"It also impacts foreigners like myself coming here and knowing that Black people are recognized and you're not seen as just an outsider but your colour, your race is seen as being part of New Brunswick," Noreiga-Mundaroy said.

The curriculums were created for different age levels, include videos and provide info on how to address racism in schools.

"We hope that it will combat the erasure of Black history that has been happening here in New Brunswick," said Husoni Raymond of Black Lives Matter Fredericton. "A lot of people don't know the history of slavery, segregation, or the resilience of Black people that have been here for centuries and been contributing to what we now know as New Brunswick."

The website is still in development, with plans to expand resources and update the curriculums.