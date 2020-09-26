HALIFAX -- The Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) will paint the words 'Black Lives Matter' on two streets in Halifax and Dartmouth this weekend.

In Halifax, the art installation will be located on Brunswick Street between Carmichael St. and Prince St. In Dartmouth, it will be on Alderney Drive between Ochterloney St. and Queen St.

"This art installation is the municipality's way of supporting the Black Lives Matter movement as directed by the CAO with the mayor’s endorsement," says an HRM news release. “This public solidarity augments several measures being taken by the municipality corporately, to help address anti-Black racism and continue to build better relationship with the municipality’s communities of African descent.”

Depending on the weather, the installation will first be installed in Dartmouth at 7 p.m. on Saturday, and in Halifax at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

At least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open while the bicycle lane on Brunswick Street will be closed. Sidewalks will remain open and access to business will be maintained.