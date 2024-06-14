Blue Rodeo band members Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Canadian singer-songwriter Jim Cuddy is a multiple Juno Award winner who has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame.

However, a recent announcement is extra special for Cuddy and Blue Rodeo band member Greg Keelor.

The pair will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame this year.

"Way back when, when Greg and I started doing this, we would just (be) playin' songs for each other," said Cuddy during an interview with CTV Atlantic's Katie Kelly.

"I think that Greg and I were always more inclined to be songwriters than to be master guitar players or master piano players... and we pushed each other in songwriting. So yeah, this is very special."

Jim said a good songwriter can create a narrative in the listener’s head.

"You have to convey something. I think that when, as a music listener, when I listen to something, I want to feel something from the artist," he said.

"Often it's just the sound of their voice to begin with, and then I get into the words. I cannot listen to music, even if I like the sound of it, if the words don't mean anything to me."

On Friday, Cuddy will release his fifth solo album called "All the World Fades Away."

"All the World Fades Away" by Jim Cuddy.

"It's a bit memoirist, but it's not memoirist in this and it's not particularly faithful," he said. "Like all songwriters, 'I don't like that, I'm going to change that.' I like to think of them as kind of complete little stories."

Cuddy is hoping to share some of his new music this August when he joins the Live at the Lakes Songwriters' Circle in Ben Eoin, N.S.

A poster for the second Live at the Lakes Songwriters' Circle in Ben Eoin, N.S. (Source: lakesresort.ca)

The jam-packed show also features Donovan Woods, Dylan and Jodi Guthro and Grammy winner Gordie Sampson.

"I've never actually met Gordie. So... this will be really fun... everybody loves Gordie,” Cuddy said.

Cuddy adds a gig like this one is a songwriter's dream.

"You're with people that are fascinating singers and songwriters. The songs are little photos of moments in their lives and really... I love them," he said. "I love them as much for listening to other songwriters as to presenting my own songs."

Live at the Lakes Songwriters' Circle takes place on Aug. 3 at The Lakes at Ben Eoin in Cape Breton.

