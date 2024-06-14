Blue Rodeo band members Jim Cuddy and Greg Keelor to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Canadian singer-songwriter Jim Cuddy is a multiple Juno Award winner who has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame.
However, a recent announcement is extra special for Cuddy and Blue Rodeo band member Greg Keelor.
The pair will be inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame this year.
"Way back when, when Greg and I started doing this, we would just (be) playin' songs for each other," said Cuddy during an interview with CTV Atlantic's Katie Kelly.
"I think that Greg and I were always more inclined to be songwriters than to be master guitar players or master piano players... and we pushed each other in songwriting. So yeah, this is very special."
Jim said a good songwriter can create a narrative in the listener’s head.
"You have to convey something. I think that when, as a music listener, when I listen to something, I want to feel something from the artist," he said.
"Often it's just the sound of their voice to begin with, and then I get into the words. I cannot listen to music, even if I like the sound of it, if the words don't mean anything to me."
On Friday, Cuddy will release his fifth solo album called "All the World Fades Away."
"All the World Fades Away" by Jim Cuddy.
"It's a bit memoirist, but it's not memoirist in this and it's not particularly faithful," he said. "Like all songwriters, 'I don't like that, I'm going to change that.' I like to think of them as kind of complete little stories."
Cuddy is hoping to share some of his new music this August when he joins the Live at the Lakes Songwriters' Circle in Ben Eoin, N.S.
A poster for the second Live at the Lakes Songwriters' Circle in Ben Eoin, N.S. (Source: lakesresort.ca)
The jam-packed show also features Donovan Woods, Dylan and Jodi Guthro and Grammy winner Gordie Sampson.
"I've never actually met Gordie. So... this will be really fun... everybody loves Gordie,” Cuddy said.
Cuddy adds a gig like this one is a songwriter's dream.
"You're with people that are fascinating singers and songwriters. The songs are little photos of moments in their lives and really... I love them," he said. "I love them as much for listening to other songwriters as to presenting my own songs."
Live at the Lakes Songwriters' Circle takes place on Aug. 3 at The Lakes at Ben Eoin in Cape Breton.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Tens of thousands without power in Ontario and Quebec after severe thunderstorms, tornado warnings
The risk of tornados has passed, but severe thunderstorms across Ontario and Quebec left tens of thousands without power Friday after the region saw dozens of severe weather alerts.
How Meta's AI systems are using your data and why opting out is not so simple
A new chatbot prompted some users to wonder how Meta's AI systems use their data and what, if anything, they can do to opt out of the new feature.
Ontario woman charged $5,000 for MacBook shipped to her home she didn't order
An Ontario woman said she was surprised when a laptop was delivered to her door that she didn't order, but it had her address on the label.
Crane 'repeatedly left' hanging over Vancouver home caused 'considerable anxiety,' lawsuit claims
A Vancouver couple suffered “considerable anxiety” after a crane at a neighbouring construction site was repeatedly left dangling over their property, according to a lawsuit they filed against the developer.
DEVELOPING Putin pledges truce if Ukraine exits occupied areas and drops NATO bid, likely a nonstarter for Kyiv
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to 'immediately' order a ceasefire in Ukraine and begin negotiations if Kyiv started withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO.
U.S. Supreme Court rejects 'Trump Too Small' trademark
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a political activist's attempt to trademark the phrase 'Trump Too Small,' saying the federal trademark office did not violate the First Amendment when it declined to register the mark.
'Pray for me… not against!' Pope Francis tells star-studded cast of global comedians
As world leaders gather in Italy for a summit addressing entrenched global crises, Pope Francis hosted an international gathering of a different sort on Friday to broadcast his own message – of the importance of humour.
Dog owner speaks out after court rules dogs euthanized in fatal senior death
An emotional Denis Bagaric spoke to CTV News outside of court on Thursday after a judge ruled his two remaining dogs would be killed, after a two year court battle on their fate, for the role they played in the death of a Calgary senior in June 2022.
Canada's defence investment in the Arctic puts it on track to meet NATO guideline, minister says
Canada looks on track to meet NATO's military spending guideline soon, Defence Minister Bill Blair said Friday, notably by boosting investment in the Arctic near its shared border with Russia as the region warms quickly due to climate change.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman charged $5,000 for MacBook shipped to her home she didn't order
An Ontario woman said she was surprised when a laptop was delivered to her door that she didn't order, but it had her address on the label.
-
'It's a death sentence': Local Toronto grocery store told it can no longer serve coffee
A cup of coffee is keeping a small business in Toronto alive – but it could also be a death sentence.
-
Ontario's newest provincial park will open on Canada Day as work continues on permanent vision for site
Ontario is planning to open its newest provincial park to the public free of charge on Canada Day as work continues on forming a permanent vision for the site.
Calgary
-
Work resumes on broken feeder main; water restrictions remain in place
Work to repair Calgary's broken water feeder main has resumed after two workers were injured on Wednesday night.
-
Fueling Brains Academy says handbook clause raising parent's ire was 'improperly included'
A Calgary father voiced his concern about a waiver he was asked to sign by Fueling Brains Academy, the company at the centre of last year's massive E.coli outbreak that spread to daycares around the city.
-
Panthers hold on to beat Oilers 4-3 and take 3-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Connor McDavid's dream of hoisting a Stanley Cup this spring is turning into a nightmare. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves as the Florida Panthers held on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Thursday and take a 3-0 chokehold in the best-of-seven title series.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers' frustration builds with 3-0 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final
Unable to complete a third-period comeback, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves on the brink of elimination despite arguably being the better team in two of the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
-
Bobrovsky, missed chances biggest factors in Oilers' Game 3 loss to Panthers
You could say the Edmonton Oilers' Game 3 loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final came from multiple cuts. The deepest cut of all, though, came from goaltending, specifically the play of Sergei Bobrovsky.
-
'Extreme' speed believed to be factor in 3-vehicle crash that killed motorcyclist
A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Anthony Henday Drive Thursday evening.
Montreal
-
Man runs over wife, 80, twice in Montreal hospital parking lot
An 80-year-old woman is recovering after she was run over twice by the car being driven by her husband in a Montreal hospital parking lot.
-
Whooping cough cases on the rise in Quebec, Montreal confirms cases
There is a growing number of cases of whooping cough in Quebec, with most cases occurring in the Eastern Townships and the Beauce. However, the cases appear to be spreading to other areas, including Montreal.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Tens of thousands without power in Ontario and Quebec after severe thunderstorms, tornado warnings
The risk of tornados has passed, but severe thunderstorms across Ontario and Quebec left tens of thousands without power Friday after the region saw dozens of severe weather alerts.
Ottawa
-
Worker's fingers injured after hand got stuck in machine in Ottawa's east-end
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a worker sustained injury to his fingers after his hand got stuck in machinery at his workplace in the early hours of Friday morning in the city's east-end.
-
Off to mainly cloudy Friday in Ottawa, here's when the rain begins
The capital woke up to a mainly cloudy day this Friday after an eventful night with thunderstorms.
-
Falling tree from storm leaves uninsured driver with minor injuries in Augusta Township
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a driver not only sustained minor injuries during Thursday's storm, but is also facing charges in Augusta Township.
London
-
Ontario Fire Marshal's office notified after structure fire at century home
A structure fire in Middlesex Centre has closed down a section of Carriage Road. According to OPP Carriage Road is closed between Sharon Drive and Westminster Drive.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating Sean Robertson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.
-
Serious crash being investigated in Woodstock
Police in Woodstock are investigating a serious crash. According to a social media post, Springbank Avenue is closed in both directions between Alice Street and James Street.
Barrie
-
Hydro crews dispatched as thousands still without power
Severe storm knocked down trees onto power lines across central Ontario Thursday.
-
Orillia police busted two senior men on impaired driving charges
Speed enforcement and R.I.D.E. checks nabbed two drivers Wednesday.
-
Connor McDavid's public school teachers reflect on his early focus & skill amid NHL playoffs
At Clearmeadow Public School, McDavid's former teachers fondly remember him as a standout student, even at a young age.
Northern Ontario
-
Tribunal rejects northern Ont. woman’s complaint that masking rules violated her human rights
A Timmins-area woman who was refused access to a medical appointment during the COVID-19 pandemic because she refused to wear a mask has lost her human rights complaint.
-
Two separate Sudbury dog attacks spark fear there will be more
Two dog owners are sharing their stories about recent terrifying and traumatizing dog attacks in the Donovan neighbourhood of Greater Sudbury.
-
Ontario woman charged $5,000 for MacBook shipped to her home she didn't order
An Ontario woman said she was surprised when a laptop was delivered to her door that she didn't order, but it had her address on the label.
Kitchener
-
'I burst into tears': Stratford widow asks thief to return late husband's ashes after break-in
A Stratford widow says she’s heartbroken after she says her late husband’s ashes went missing after a break-in.
-
'It was me': Video shows moment University of Waterloo attacker admits to triple stabbing
Disturbing evidence is being shared for the first time of the 2023 attack at the University of Waterloo, including audio of the triple stabbing and a surprising confession.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating Sean Robertson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.
Windsor
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is requesting the public's help in locating Sean Robertson, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of his statutory release.
-
Homeowner confronts break-in suspect with stolen DVD player
Chatham-Kent police are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a home and stole a DVD player.
-
Details of tentative agreement for CBSA workers revealed
Details of a tentative agreement for over 9,000 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) workers have been released.
Winnipeg
-
'A sureal experience': Manitoban watches tornado touch down beside him, oblitrate property
A low pressure system tracking in from Saskatchewan Wednesday night triggered a spurt of tornado warnings across southwestern Manitoba.
-
RCMP won't be able to talk to bus driver in deadly Carberry crash
As the first anniversary of the Carberry crash approaches, Manitoba RCMP provided an update on the investigation and how the first responders are doing a year later.
-
‘The need has never been greater’: Rural Manitoba food bank usage on the rise
Food banks in rural Manitoba are seeing a rise in users and for some, it comes at the cost of their bottom line.
Regina
-
'It just caught my eye': Funnel cloud spotted near Saltcoats, Sask.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a tornado warning Tuesday afternoon, however their ongoing investigation reports the stormy weather might have resulted in funnel clouds.
-
Sask. producers claim 98% of crops in the ground as seeding wraps up
Rain has continued to cause issues for some producers in northeast and east-central Saskatchewan this spring. Regardless, a total of 98 per cent of crops are reportedly in the ground.
-
How Meta's AI systems are using your data and why opting out is not so simple
A new chatbot prompted some users to wonder how Meta's AI systems use their data and what, if anything, they can do to opt out of the new feature.
Saskatoon
-
The Saskatoon driver charged in a fatal crash this week was granted bail
A Saskatoon man charged in connection to a fatal crash in the Kelsey Woodlawn area was granted bail on Thursday.
-
'Need to go further': Saskatoon bus drivers' union pushes back on new transit safety plan
Saskatoon Transit unveiled a new plan Thursday to address safety concerns on buses and at terminals, but the union representing its drivers says the plan falls short of what's needed right now.
-
How Meta's AI systems are using your data and why opting out is not so simple
A new chatbot prompted some users to wonder how Meta's AI systems use their data and what, if anything, they can do to opt out of the new feature.
Vancouver
-
Video shows chaotic Burnaby crash that led to power outage
A dramatic crash caught on camera in Burnaby on Thursday afternoon sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries.
-
Crane 'repeatedly left' hanging over Vancouver home caused 'considerable anxiety,' lawsuit claims
A Vancouver couple suffered “considerable anxiety” after a crane at a neighbouring construction site was repeatedly left dangling over their property, according to a lawsuit they filed against the developer.
-
B.C. may join court challenge of federal equalization payments, Eby says
British Columbia Premier David Eby has found an ally in his claims of unequal funding from the federal government: Newfoundland and Labrador.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. may join court challenge of federal equalization payments, Eby says
British Columbia Premier David Eby has found an ally in his claims of unequal funding from the federal government: Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
Crane 'repeatedly left' hanging over Vancouver home caused 'considerable anxiety,' lawsuit claims
A Vancouver couple suffered “considerable anxiety” after a crane at a neighbouring construction site was repeatedly left dangling over their property, according to a lawsuit they filed against the developer.
-
Border officials say B.C. man facing multiple charges after discovery at Vancouver airport
Canadian border officials say a British Columbia man is facing a raft of drug-trafficking and weapons charges after the discovery of three illegal firearm suppressors at the Vancouver International Airport.
Kelowna
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
-
Targeted shooting in Penticton, B.C., under investigation: RCMP
Mounties in Penticton say they're investigating a shooting that police believe was targeted.
-
B.C. deer fatally tramples dog, injures woman while protecting fawn
A dog was killed and a woman injured by a deer in West Kelowna Monday night, prompting a warning from B.C. conservation officers.