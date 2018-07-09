An RCMP dive team has recovered the body of a 28-year-old man believed to have drowned from a Halifax lake.

Police received a 911 call around 6:35 p.m. Sunday about a possible drowning at Chocolate Lake.

Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire crews responded to the scene. Members of the public assisted in the search and a drone was also used, but efforts to locate the man were unsuccessful Sunday evening.

Police say the man was “involved in personal boating” and wasn’t wearing a life jacket before he disappeared in the water.

An RCMP dive team spent Monday morning combing the lake. Police say the divers located and recovered the man’s body early Monday afternoon.

The city says Chocolate Lake is closed to swimming until further notice.

The man’s identity has not been released.