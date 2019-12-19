RENOUS, N.B. -- The body of a missing 43-year-old man from Gray Rapids, N.B. has been located.

Police say a body was located Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:30 in the area of South Renous Road.

"It has been positively identified as that of Kevin Curtis," New Brunswick RCMP said in a news release. "An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death, although criminality was not involved."

Police say Curtis last spoke with family on Dec. 2, 2019, and was reported missing to police the next day. On Dec. 4, his vehicle was located on South Renous Road, west of Renous.

Aerial and ground searches were conducted with the assistance of the RCMP's helicopter, Police Dog Services, as well as Ground Search and Rescue teams. Officials with the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, and the Department of Public Safety were also involved in the search efforts.

The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance.