Bonded pair of zebras from Saskatoon find new home at Moncton zoo

Two zebras are adjusting to their new life in Moncton, N.B., after being moved from a zoo in Saskatoon, Sask.

Three-year-old male Koffee and seven-year-old female Leeloo arrived at the Magnetic Hill Zoo on Monday from the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo.

“Our staff have been working with Saskatoon on the zebra’s safe transport plan for several months, ensuring that all required permits, veterinary checks, and documentation were completed and ready for the voyage,” reads a post on the Magnetic Hill Zoo Facebook page.

The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo says the plains zebras became a bonded pair when they were separated from the other zebras last fall and both came down with the same illness.

The zoo worried the other zebras would become territorial and officials decided not to reintroduce Koffee and LeeLoo to the herd.

Magnetic Hill zookeepers say the pair seem to be happy so far in their new renovated enclosure.

The zebras will be restricted to their holding paddock for the next few weeks as they adjust to their surroundings, and can only viewed by zoo visitors at a distance.

With files from The Canadian Press

