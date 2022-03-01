Boy, 14, faces charges after allegedly robbing banks in Halifax, Dartmouth

A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after he allegedly robbed two banks in the Halifax area on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the first robbery at a CIBC on Barrington Street in Halifax around 1:15 p.m.

Police responded to the second robbery at a Toronto Dominion bank on Portland Street in Dartmouth, N.S., just before 6 p.m.

In both cases, police say a male entered the bank, demanded money from a cashier and fled the scene on foot with a quantity of cash.

Neither cashier was injured.

Officers arrested a suspect in the 100 block of Albro Lake Road in Dartmouth around 10 p.m.

Police say the 14-year-old boy is facing robbery charges in connection with both incidents. He is due to appear in Halifax provincial youth court at a later date.