Campers issued ticket after Halifax firefighters forced to extinguish fire in Stillwater Lake, N.S.

Two campers have been issued a ticket after Halifax firefighters had to extinguish a fire in Stillwater Lake, N.S., Friday.

Roy Hollett, deputy fire chief for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, says residents reported seeing smoke in a wooded area near Tantallon.

Crew members were dispatched and found the campers in the woods.

Hollett told CTV News the pair thought the fire was out, but the crew said it was still burning and needed to use a extinguisher.

“We confirmed with the RCMP what we found. There was a fire and no burning is permitted,” said Hollett.

The campers were issued a ticket by RCMP, according to Hollett.

The Nova Scotia government raised the fine for violating daily burn restrictions on Thursday to $25,000.

Daily burn bans are implemented from March 15 to Oct. 15 every year to prevent wildfires.

Burning is not permitted anywhere in the province from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The province updates its BurnSafe map daily to determine if certain sites can burn after that time.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Sean Mott.