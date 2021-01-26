EDMUNDSTON, N.B. -- A report into the 2018 death of a New Brunswick CN worker says the brakes of two runaway rail cars were compromised by ice before the cars collided.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says two cargo cars running uncontrolled in opposition directions along tracks at a CN yard in Edmundston collided on the morning of Dec. 4.

The crash killed a conductor trainee who was trapped on the footboard of the locomotive.

Investigators concluded in the report released today that the two cargo cars, which rolled down a slight grade, had been temporarily left with only their emergency brakes engaged.

The report says crew at the yard had believed the cars to be in a so-called "attended" state, adding that investigators discovered the effectiveness of the wheel brakes had been reduced because of ice and snow accumulation.

It says if the CN employees had suspected the cars to be "unattended," they would have been required under railway regulations to apply hand brakes to both cars and to conduct brake tests.

The report notes that the safety board had issued a notice a month before the incident reminding CN employees to remove ice from the trains' wheel brakes.

The notice stated that snow and ice accumulation on breaking surfaces "can dramatically reduce the effectiveness of train brake systems."

