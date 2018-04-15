

CTV Atlantic





Fredericton police have arrested an Oromocto man, who had been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large.

According to police, 21-year-old Caleb Elijah Smith was arrested around 2:40 p.m. Friday in Fredericton.

Police say Smith was remanded into custody without incident.

Smith is described as a five-foot-six, 130-pound man with red hair and brown eyes.

Police say he has several prominent tattoos, including “ASAP” across his throat, “BEAT DOWN” on his knuckles and “SMITH” on his back. He also has numerous tattoos on both upper and lower arms.

Officers had previously believed Smith was in the Oromocto area.