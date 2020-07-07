HALIFAX -- A Guysborough County bridge collapsed Tuesday as contractors were moving equipment on the site and one worker was taken to hospital for observation.

"Tittle Bridge is a steel truss bridge leading to Durrell's Island, near Canso," the Nova Scotia Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal (TIR) said in a news release. "The local fire department is providing residents assistance on an emergency basis as the department works towards re-establishing permanent access to the island."

TIR says the bridge was going to be replaced this summer and Alva Construction recently won the contract to do the work.

"The cause of the incident has yet to be determined," TIR said in a news release. "The Department of Labour and Advanced Education has been notified."