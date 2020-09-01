HALIFAX -- A man is facing a number of charges after another man was injured during an altercation in Bridgewater, N.S.

Officers with the Bridgewater Police Service responded to a report of an altercation on Phoenix Street before 9 a.m. Sunday.

A short time later, police received a call that an injured man had arrived at the South Shore Regional Hospital.

Police determined the man had been slashed with an “edged weapon” by another man on Phoenix Street.

Police say the victim was treated in hospital for moderate injuries and has since been released.

A suspect was arrested and remanded into custody.

Christopher Richard Kilfoy is facing charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, causing a disturbance by fighting and four breaches of court orders.

The 26-year-old Bridgwater man was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police say the incident wasn’t random as the men are known to one another.