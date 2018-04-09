

CTV Atlantic





The Chief of Bridgewater Police appeared in court on Monday for charges of sexual assault and exploitation of a 17-year-old girl.

The two day preliminary inquiry is scheduled to continue Tuesday.

John Collyer has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Collyer has elected to have his case heard in Supreme Court by judge alone.

Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team laid the charges over allegations dating between April 1 and July 31, 2016.