Bridgewater Police Chief appears in court for charges of sexual assault, exploitation
Bridgewater Police Chief John Collyer has been charged with one count of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation involving a 17-year-old girl.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, April 9, 2018 5:20PM ADT
The Chief of Bridgewater Police appeared in court on Monday for charges of sexual assault and exploitation of a 17-year-old girl.
The two day preliminary inquiry is scheduled to continue Tuesday.
John Collyer has been placed on administrative leave with pay.
Collyer has elected to have his case heard in Supreme Court by judge alone.
Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team laid the charges over allegations dating between April 1 and July 31, 2016.