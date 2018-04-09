

The Canadian Press





BRIDGEWATER, N.S. - A preliminary hearing is set to begin today for a Nova Scotia police chief facing sex charges involving a 17-year-old girl.

John Collyer has elected to have his case heard in Supreme Court by judge alone.

He is facing one charge of sexual assault and two charges of sexual exploitation.

If he's committed to stand trial, he will enter a plea once the matter lands in Supreme Court.

Bridgewater's police commission suspended Collyer last May for 60 days with pay, the same day it was announced he was facing charges.

He had been placed on administrative leave in August 2016 after the province's Serious Incident Response Team confirmed it was investigating the alleged sexual assault.

The independent police watchdog laid the charges over allegations dating between April 1 and July 31, 2016.