WINDSOR, N.S. -- It appears more thieves in the Maritimes are ripping catalytic converters out from underneath vehicles, as a problem growing throughout North America is becoming more common on the East Coast.

A rash of the thefts in Nova Scotia has left a bus used for seniors in Windsor, N.S., sitting idle and waiting for repairs.

The president of the Windsor Senior Citizen Bus Society says she learned Monday that one of their buses had its catalytic converter cut out sometime over the weekend.

The bus is usually parked with a number of other vehicles at a local truck and equipment shop. Several other vehicles on the same lot were also hit at the same time.

"The cameras from the building, may or may not have caught them," says Leslie Porter. "What we think happened is whoever did this terrible deed came up over the bank here and just slid underneath of our buses without being seen."

She says the RCMP are still reviewing the security tapes, while she has to deal with getting the bus fixed.

Porter says the estimate for repairs is more than $10,000.

"There's sensors and plugs attached to the converter, so they climbed under there and decided to cut those off as well."

The catalytic converter is part of a vehicle's exhaust system, used since 1993 to break down pollutants from the engine into their molecular components before being released into the atmosphere.

But thieves aren't after the actual part – it's the precious metals the part is made of that they want. Those metals – platinum, palladium, and rhodium – are currently valued on the market higher than gold.

Porter says the distinct "poppy bus" – named for the colourful poppies emblazoned on its side – is part of an important community service, transporting seniors throughout the area.

The group's other bus was unscathed, she says, likely because the thieves couldn't get underneath it as easily. While the damaged bus hasn't been as busy over the past year due to the pandemic, she says paying for the repairs will set her non-profit back.

"We fundraise once a year, and normally that fundraising brings in just under $10,000 per year."

Next door at McAdoo's Landscaping and Excavating, owner Tyler McAdoo says two of his company trucks were hit by catalytic converter thieves about three weeks ago.

"We came to work one morning, and two of the trucks in the yard, we went to start them up and they were very, very loud all of the sudden," he recalls.

He says the cost to fix them was about $4,000, and he worries about it happening again.

"It's a nuisance for us," he says, "'because if we come in and we can't use the trucks it jeopardizes how we can provide service to our customers."

Thefts of catalytic converters have been happening more often across the county and in the Maritimes.

In January, Prince Edward Island RCMP charged five people in connection with thefts over a three-month period. Those thefts caused estimated damages totaling more than $100,000.

That same month, Cape Breton Regional Police notified the public of a spike in incidents, after receiving reports of 20 different thefts over a three-week period.

In New Brunswick last month, Southeast District RCMP investigated reports of thefts from vehicles in eight communities. Police arrested two men as part of that investigation.

Now the Nova Scotia RCMP is also investigating a rash of thefts in the province, with 26 reported between December 20, 2020 and March 10 of this year. The incidents have occurred in West Hants, Kings, and Lunenburg counties.

"We believe the investigations are connected," says Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mark Skinner. "That is part of our ongoing investigation and moving forward we'll be looking into all the incidents." He says that includes trying to determine where the thieves are selling the stolen materials.

Cpl. Skinner says trucks and SUVs in parking lots have been the most common targets. He recommends parking in well-lit areas, next to a fence or a wall, or in a garage whenever possible, to deter the thieves.​