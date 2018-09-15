

CTV Atlantic





A call from the public has resulted in the arrest of two impaired drivers in Pictou County.

Just before midnight Friday night, Pictou County RCMP responded to a complaint of two impaired drivers in a parking lot in Plymouth, N.S.

Upon arrival, officers located open liquor in one of the vehicles. Further investigation determined both drivers were under the influence of alcohol.

A 47-year-old man from Kenzieville was arrested and charged with Refusal to Provide a Breath Sample on an approved Screening Device. He also received a Summary Offence Ticket for Operating an Unregistered Vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 31-year-old woman from Abercrombie was arrested and is facing charges for Impaired Care and Control of a Motor Vehicle and Refusal to Provide a Breath Sample.

Both drivers are scheduled to appear in Pictou County Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on November 26.