Halifax Curio Collective offers treasure trove for vintage seekers

Anyone with a passion for vintage items and antique collectibles should make some room in their attic, basement, or car trunk; the Curio Collective is back in Halifax this weekend.

Brigid Milway, who founded the Curio Collective, describes the event as the biggest vintage and antiques show in Halifax, spotlighting dozens of unique vendors to dazzle and intrigue attendees over the weekend.

“It brings together over 40 of the region’s biggest and best vintage and antique sellers who all come in with the best of their collections to sell for one exciting weekend,” Milway said. “If you’re into toys, collectables, records, clothing, jewelry, houseware, honestly you could find probably anything under our roof.”

Milway launched the Curio Collective five years ago and she’s seen firsthand how the passion for vintage pieces has steadily grown in the community.

“I think the excitement for vintage items just gets bigger and bigger,” she said. “At first it was the cool factor and now the sustainability factor is so much more important to people. I’ve really seen a huge shift in our customers’ shopping habits and that’s bringing more people through the doors.”

The Curio Collective runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Saturday to Sunday at the Light House Arts Centre. General admission is $5 and people 12 years old and younger can get in for free.

“If you’re looking for something really exciting and fun to do this weekend, the Curio Collective is absolutely the place to be,” Milway said.

