Impaired driver allegedly crashed into N.S. RCMP detachment

    A Nova Scotia RCMP detachment was damaged after an impaired driver allegedly crashed into the building in Waycobah early Thursday morning.

    According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported impaired driver travelling on Highway 105 around 2:44 a.m. Police learned the driver had allegedly stolen a black Chevrolet Equinox and was heading towards the Waycobah RCMP Detachment.

    Police found the vehicle, which fled westbound on Reservation Road. The driver sped past a police car, forcing the officer to take evasive actions to avoid a collision.

    The suspect allegedly drove over the detachment’s lawn and crashed into a Nissan Micra before hitting the detachment itself.

    Police arrested the driver and later took her to hospital for a medical assessment. The detachment was damaged on the outside and inside, but it remains open.

    Trinity Bernard, 20, was charged with:

    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • flight from peace officer
    • two counts of mischief
    • impaired operation of a conveyance
    • refusal of a demand

    The investigation is ongoing.

