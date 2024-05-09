Impaired driver allegedly crashed into N.S. RCMP detachment

A Nova Scotia RCMP detachment was damaged after an impaired driver allegedly crashed into the building in Waycobah early Thursday morning.

According to an RCMP news release, officers responded to a reported impaired driver travelling on Highway 105 around 2:44 a.m. Police learned the driver had allegedly stolen a black Chevrolet Equinox and was heading towards the Waycobah RCMP Detachment.

Police found the vehicle, which fled westbound on Reservation Road. The driver sped past a police car, forcing the officer to take evasive actions to avoid a collision.

The suspect allegedly drove over the detachment’s lawn and crashed into a Nissan Micra before hitting the detachment itself.

Police arrested the driver and later took her to hospital for a medical assessment. The detachment was damaged on the outside and inside, but it remains open.

Trinity Bernard, 20, was charged with:

dangerous operation of a conveyance

flight from peace officer

two counts of mischief

impaired operation of a conveyance

refusal of a demand

The investigation is ongoing.

