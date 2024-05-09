'Nobody should be getting away with murder': Grieving mother speaks out after son killed in North Preston, N.S.

A grieving mother is speaking out after her 36-year-old son was shot and killed in North Preston, N.S., Wednesday night.

Leslie Sparks says she last saw her son Tyrell Romone Beals Wednesday at supper time.

“He came, he always comes home, gets a bite to eat, then him and his brothers they come out and they sit in their cars and they talk, laugh,” said Sparks.

“Then, later on, he comes back, he always comes back to check in.”

Police investigate a fatal shooting in North Preston, N.S. (Source: James Morrison/CTV News Atlantic)

According to Sparks, he returned home around 11:30 p.m.

“He came in, pulled in in a rental and he was talking to his little brother and they were out here laughing and whatever and his last words were he was going up to North Preston to chill out with his girlfriend,” said Sparks.

According to a news release from the RCMP, officers responded to a report of man being shot on Downey Road around 11:48 p.m. They found the injured man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders took him to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I was in the house, me and my husband were watching the 11 o’clock news and I fell off asleep for a minute and my phone rang. Normally when my phone rings anywhere past 12 I always get that nervousness,” says Sparks.

On the other end of the line was Beals’ girlfriend calling to tell her he had been shot.

“She said, ‘Come up home right now.’ She said ‘Someone shot Tyrell,’" recalls Sparks.

Leslie Sparks of North Preston, N.S., is seen in this picture taken on May 9, 2024.

Sparks got dressed and her husband came into the room asking what had happened.

“I said, ‘Somebody shot Tyrell.’ He said, ‘Just hold on, just calm down,’ because I didn’t know what to do and I didn’t know what to expect,” says Sparks.

“We leave and I told his two brothers, I said, ‘Come on, get up, get up. Tyrell got shot.'”

Police investigate a fatal shooting in North Preston, N.S. (Source: James Morrison/CTV News Atlantic)

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, which they do not believe was a random act. Evidence indicates multiple shots were fired.

“I’m tore up. Like, my heart is broken. I’m crushed because of what happened to my son. My son was executed and I don’t know why,” said Sparks.

“He was a father, a father of six children – two boys and four girls, one set of twin girls – they are going to miss their dad.”

When asked to describe the type of person her son was, Sparks said family was his number one priority.

“He loved his family, he loved his kids and he wouldn’t do anything to jeopardize the love he had for his kids because his kids were his priority and so was I. I was his heart and, if there was anybody in the world that he would listen to, he would listen to my husband and me. And now, I will never get a chance to hold him again and to tell him how much I love him because of what happened to him,” she said, as she held back tears.

“The son I know, the son I raised, I’m not going to paint a pretty picture because everybody has their own ways of doing things. When they leave from the home, we don’t know what they are doing. But I can honestly say, he was a legend in that community. He respected everybody and the only thing that would piss him off is if someone came at him. He wasn’t the type of person to be out there bullying anybody. But he would have that type of stuff come back to him. He wouldn’t go and hurt anybody, but he would let them know, you come at me I’m going to come right back at you. That’s how he was, but he was a harmless person,” she says.

Tyrell Romone Beals is pictured in a photo submitted by family.

Sparks says her community needs help.

“Our communities need to be protected. We don’t have protection. We’ve got young men running around killing other men and they get away with it. They shouldn’t be getting away with it. Nobody should be getting away with murder. You don’t give life and you shouldn’t have a right to take it," she says.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 902-490-5020, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

