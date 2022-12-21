'Can't even describe it': P.E.I. woman shares her experiences on 'Cross Country Cake Off' series

Bakers across Canada just finished going head-to-head in a national televised cake-off competition.

The “Cross Country Cake Off” kicked off its two-night premiere on Dec. 15, in search for the country's most gifted cake maker.

Of the thousands who applied, only one person from Prince Edward Island made it to the elimination around.

Jennifer Fraser said she was proud to represent the island on the special four-episode holiday series.

"I can be anything I want to be. I can put my own spin on the cakes. I can use my imagination. The world is endless in possibilities," said Fraser.

Fraser started decorating cakes in 2015 as a beginner.

Now, her cake business, which runs out of her home in Summerside, P.E.I., keeps her very busy.

"I love what I do," she said. "My goal with everything that I bake is to make sure that I put a smile on the recipient's face and I take pride in everything that I do, and I love my creations."

Fraser says she only applied for the show because a friend convinced her to, but adds she's glad she did it.

Although she was eliminated, she says the experience was incredible.

"Unreal. It was an opportunity that was just, still today, it just doesn't seem like it really happened," she said. "It's something I will never, ever forget. I can't even describe it in words what it felt like."

For Fraser, one of the best parts was the relationships she forged with the other contestants.

For now, she doesn't know what the future holds, but is excited for whatever's next on her journey.

Following Fraser's elimination, there was only one Atlantic Canadian left in the contest – Catherine Sansome of Indian Cove, N.L.

"Represent girl, represent," said Fraser. "Catherine is amazing. I really wish her well and I can't wait to see what happens."

The Cross Country Cake Off finale aired Tuesday night, where Sansome was named the Cross Country Cake Off champion and claimed the $50,000 prize.