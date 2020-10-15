HALIFAX -- Canada’s COVID-19 Alert app is now available in Nova Scotia.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple or Google Play app stores, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"As a province we have all shown a steadfast commitment to flattening the curve and keeping COVID activity low," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release. "As we learn to live with the virus, COVID Alert is another tool that will help keep ourselves and our communities safe and healthy."

An app user who tests positive for COVID-19 is given a unique code by the Nova Scotia Health Authority to input into COVID Alert.

If any other app user's phone was within two metres or six feet of the infected person's phone for at least 15 minutes, the user will be notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The app will give the user guidance, such as monitor for symptoms, take the online self-assessment if they begin to feel unwell, and more information about what to do next.

"I would encourage Nova Scotians who are able, to download and use COVID Alert as one measure to prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our province," added Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health. "Nova Scotians are reminded that they should continue to follow all public health measures in place, regardless if they use the COVID Alert app."

Nova Scotia is the eighth province in Canada to activate the app, joining the other Atlantic provinces (New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador), as well as Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

The app was launched in July and does not collect personal or health information and does not know or track the location, name, or contacts of any user. The technology has been vetted and approved by Canada's privacy commissioner.

As of October 15, more than four million Canadians have downloaded the COVID Alert app.