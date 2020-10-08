CHARLOTTETOWN -- The federal government's COVID-19 contact tracing application for smartphones is now live in Prince Edward Island.

The COVID Alert app, which has already been introduced in several provinces, notifies someone when they have been in close contact with a person who tests positive for COVID-19 and has shared their results.

Starting today, Islanders who test positive for COVID-19 can enter a key from Public Health into the application, which will activate the app's notification function.

Anyone who had come into close contact with that person and who had downloaded the application will be notified that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Public Health is advising anyone who receives a notification to get tested for COVID-19 and to stay home until they receive their results.

Chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, says the app is a quick and easy way for people to give themselves and others added protection against the novel coronavirus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2020.