Canada Winter Games athletes play their first games in P.E.I.

Sunday was the first day of competition after a dazzling kick-off Saturday night.

Young athletes from across the country got an island welcome in Charlottetown.

The Canada games torch, which travelled from Ottawa and across the island made its second last appearance.

The torch ended its journey on the Charlottetown waterfront Sunday, at the lighting of Canada Games cauldron.

“That’s to represent the continuous inspiration of all the athletes,” said Sholto Scruton, designer of the Canada Games cauldron.

“How they work incredibly hard, but once they overcome that struggle, they show others they can overcome that struggle as well,” he said.

Two of the youngest players at the Canada Winter Games are competing for team New Brunswick.

12-year-olds Harrison Woodworth and Joanna Raj.

“It’s not how they look, it’s how much skill they have, so you read their skill and you find out their weaknesses,” said Joanna Raj.

The team has two more players, ages 12 and 11.

Not only are the team’s members are some of the youngest at the Games, they’re the first to play table tennis for N.B. in 20 years.

Though they didn’t win the game, the opportunity to play was an incredible experience for the young athletes.

“It’s just crazy four people who are under 15 are going to the Canada Games,” said Harrison Woodworth, a player for team N.B. in table tennis.

The first medaling ceremonies will take place Sunday night.