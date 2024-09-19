Bear removed from Dartmouth Commons, area open to public again

A bear that was spotted in the Dartmouth Commons area in Dartmouth, N.S., is alive and being moved.

Staff from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables helped remove the bear, which was spotted in the area on Thursday.

Halifax Regional Police asked the public to stay away from the park, which is bordered by:

Wyse Road

Thistle Street

Victoria Road

Park Avenue

Alderney Drive

A news release from police says the park is open again to the public.

Schools go into hold-and-secure

Dartmouth High and Bicentennial schools were under a hold-and-secure order, but those were lifted before 3 p.m., according to Lindsey Bunin, communications officer with the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).

A bear was seen in a tree at the Dartmouth Commons on Sept. 19, 2024. (Source: Hafsa Arif/CTV News Atlantic)

An email from HRCE to parents said a young bear was in a tree in the commons.

"Bicentennial students will remain in the building until the situation is cleared," said HRCE. "Dartmouth High students who are returning from lunch will be brought into the building as they arrive."

