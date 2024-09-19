ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Bear removed from Dartmouth Commons, area open to public again

    A bear was seen in a tree at the Dartmouth Commons on Sept. 19, 2024. (Source: Hafsa Arif/CTV News Atlantic) A bear was seen in a tree at the Dartmouth Commons on Sept. 19, 2024. (Source: Hafsa Arif/CTV News Atlantic)
    Share

    A bear that was spotted in the Dartmouth Commons area in Dartmouth, N.S., is alive and being moved.

    Staff from the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables helped remove the bear, which was spotted in the area on Thursday.

    Halifax Regional Police asked the public to stay away from the park, which is bordered by:

    • Wyse Road
    • Thistle Street
    • Victoria Road
    • Park Avenue
    • Alderney Drive

    A news release from police says the park is open again to the public.

    Schools go into hold-and-secure

    Dartmouth High and Bicentennial schools were under a hold-and-secure order, but those were lifted before 3 p.m., according to Lindsey Bunin, communications officer with the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).

    A bear was seen in a tree at the Dartmouth Commons on Sept. 19, 2024. (Source: Hafsa Arif/CTV News Atlantic)

    An email from HRCE to parents said a young bear was in a tree in the commons.

    "Bicentennial students will remain in the building until the situation is cleared," said HRCE. "Dartmouth High students who are returning from lunch will be brought into the building as they arrive."

    A bear was seen in a tree at the Dartmouth Commons on Sept. 19, 2024. (Source: Hafsa Arif/CTV News Atlantic)

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News