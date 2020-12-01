HALIFAX -- Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of “Juno” and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” announced he is transgender.

The 33-year-old tweeted Tuesday, stating his name is Elliot Page, and will be using the pronouns he/they.

Page received an individual acting nomination at the 2007 Academy Awards for his titular role in “Juno,” and is also known for roles in “Inception,” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Recently Page directed, produced and narrated “There’s Something in the Water,” a 2019 documentary that explores the topic of environmental racism in Nova Scotia.

The Halifax-born actor also took the opportunity to share some poignant statistics about transgender people.

“The discrimination against trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences,” wrote Page in the image accompanying the tweet. “In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.”

Page also asked for “patience” from his followers.

“My joy is real, but also fragile,” wrote Page. “Despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared of the invasiveness, the “jokes” and acts of violence.”

Page added advice to other transgender people: “To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”