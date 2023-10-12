Canadian Student Leadership Conference returns to in-person format in Saint John

SAINT JOHN -

Coming from as far as Bella Bella, B.C., and the territory of Nunavut, 700 student leaders have travelled to Saint John, N.B., for the 38 annual Canadian Student Leadership Conference.

“We did do the event online for the past two years which was great to keep the momentum going and still have that educational piece and connection piece,” says program director Ashley Baer, who notes this is the first in-person conference since 2019. “But nothing beats giving people a real hug.”

The four day conference is being hosted by Saint John High School, beginning on Wednesday before wrapping up Saturday afternoon.

“Students will build their sort of toolbox of leadership skills to use across the country,” says Baer. “That ideally ripples into their schools, and their schools are a better place because of it.”

Various workshops and guest speakers fill up much of the day’s activities, providing leaders a chance to learn from others around the country. The ultimate goal is to cultivate a better sense of community importance within their schools and towns.

For grade 11 Saint John High School student Christian Asimakos, the event is even more special.

“I’m very proud to have such a big event right here,” beams Asiamkos. “And to be able to be fully involved with it I am so happy.”

“I’ve gone to a lot of ones in Saskatchewan, but to come here nationally and just see everyone from all over is great,” says grade 11 student Taylor Chepil from Saskatchewan. “Also great speakers because we have a lot of great speakers, and being able to meet them in person finally because we have seen them all online, but seeing them in person is really cool.”

Students were able to pick what workshops they wanted to attend, with themes ranging from student activities, Indigenous education, and accessibility learning with help from the Rick Hanson Foundation.

“It’s not a really a cookie cutter one size fits all situation,” admits Baer. “Their able to pick and choose their workshops and have inspirations aspects throughout that to go back home and do their own passion projects. Whether that’s events at their schools, a fundraiser at their school or an event within the community, they all can take what they need to become stronger leaders.”

“Having people that are like you and making friends and being able to celebrate leadership and bring people together that are like you to learn more and bring more things back to our high schools is great,” says Chepil.

Students will also have time during the conference to explore Saint John’s uptown, and enjoy a concert at Area 506.

On Friday, student leaders will hold a pop-up Relay for Life event at the Irving Field House, which is just one example of a community event students can bring back home with them.

“Talking about cancer and like people affected by it and trying to raise money for it, and I think that’s a pretty big deal to be doing at (the Canadian Student Leadership Conference).”

Organizers say the excitement among students has only grown with each passing hour.

“The energy just continues to build,” says an excited Baer. “If we can bottled it up and bring it back to our own communities it would be really powerful.”

“What I get more excited about is what happens after this across Canada as we have people here form every province.”

