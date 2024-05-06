Music Monday brings message of reconciliation to Cape Breton
Hundreds of students gathered in the gymnasium at Shipyard Elementary in Sydney for Music Monday - and this year's music came with a message.
"Our program today was built around the theme of reconciliation,” said Kelli Brewer, arts education consultant for the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education
Two of Monday's performers were Emma Stevens and Devon Paul, a well-known singer and rapper – respectively - from Eskasoni First Nation.
"Being as focused as I was on music as a kid, music class was a really big thing for me,” Paul said. “To have people come in and do something like this, would have really inspired me at a lot earlier age."
The Mi'kmaq performers were joined by the Cape Breton Orchestra. Organizers say the idea was to show how people of different cultures could be united through song.
"The message that we hope students take home today is that music is a powerful avenue to express stories, to communicate truth and to have other people respond by listening and learning and then we all move forward together,” Brewer said.
Organizers said more than 1,000 students from across the Centre for Education took part in Music Monday festivities during three separate shows while more watched via webstream.
Some students may not have fully understood the theme of reconciliation, but said music already plays a part in their lives through theatre or their school band.
"I like the melody. I like all the different notes you can play, and how you can make it feel,” said Ella MacNeil, a Grade 5 student at Tompkins Elementary in Reserve Mines, N.S.
As students and the musicians came together for a final number - called We Are One - Paul had one more message for the children.
"That anything is possible,” he said. “Doesn't matter where you're from, who you are, it doesn't matter as long as you put your heart and soul into it you can do anything in this world."
Monday also marked the 20th anniversary of Music Monday celebrations across Canada.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
Teacher charged in historical sexual assault of Calgary teenage girl
Calgary police have charged a teacher with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.
Mediterranean staple may lower your risk of death from dementia, study finds
A daily spoonful of olive oil could lower your risk of dying from dementia, according to a new study by Harvard scientists.
An El Nino-less summer is coming. Here's what that could mean for Canada
As Canadians brace themselves for summer temperatures, forecasters say a weakening El Nino cycle doesn’t mean relief from the heat.
Man banned from owning animals after fatal Calgary dog attack
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and mauled a woman to death in 2022 has been ordered to pay a $15,000 fine within one year and banned from owning any animal for 15 years.
East-end Ottawa family dealing with massive rat infestation
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with a rat infestation that just won’t go away. Now, after doing everything they can to try to fix the issue, they are pleading with the city to step in and help.
DEVELOPING Israel says Hamas deal is 'far' from meeting its demands as Rafah offensive looms
Israel said the terms of a ceasefire deal Hamas accepted on Monday remained 'far from' meeting its demands and warned its military operations in Rafah would continue, even as it sent negotiators to talk to mediators.
2024 Met Gala: Everything to know about fashion's annual soiree
Fashion's biggest night out — hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York each year on the first Monday of May — is both a forever-evolving spectacle and a carefully crafted event.
Concern over speeding in Fredericton neighbourhood grows after 2 teens, young adult killed in crash
Three people – including two teens – are dead, and two others are injured after a crash that has left a greater Fredericton community shaken.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Kendrick Lamar and Drake gave us an epic hip-hop beef weekend. Here’s what to know
Two of hip-hop’s biggest stars have beef and people are taking sides.
-
High-ranking Toronto police officer helped officers cheat on exam due to isolation and mistreatment, lawyer says
The first female Black superintendent in Toronto Police Service history was attempting to diversify the ranks on her own when she helped six constables cheat in a promotions exam, her lawyer told a police tribunal.
-
Ontario MPP asked again to leave Ontario legislature over keffiyeh, Speaker loosens ban
An Ontario MPP was asked again to leave the Ontario legislature on Monday for wearing a keffiyeh, a garment that was banned by the Speaker last month due to its political symbolism.
Calgary
-
Teacher charged in historical sexual assault of Calgary teenage girl
Calgary police have charged a teacher with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl more than 20 years ago.
-
'A big help': Relief anticipated with rainfall to break dry spell in southeastern Alberta
Parts of southern Alberta are expecting significant rainfall over the next few days, which is welcome news for farmers.
-
Man banned from owning animals after fatal Calgary dog attack
The owner of three Calgary dogs that got loose and mauled a woman to death in 2022 has been ordered to pay a $15,000 fine within one year and banned from owning any animal for 15 years.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton businesswoman fined, put on house arrest for scamming newcomers
An Ontario woman working in Edmonton has been convicted of defrauding newcomers of tens of thousands of dollars.
-
Alberta Municipalities said it hasn't been given chance to consult on changes to bill
Alberta's municipal affairs minister declined Monday to clarify whether towns and cities would still get their say before changes are made to a contentious bill that gives the province broad authority to fire local councillors.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Alberta Avenue death
A 24-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 44-year-old man in the Alberta Avenue area last Friday.
Montreal
-
Pro-Palestinian encampment members say little progress made in meeting with McGill
Pro-Palestinian protesters who have set up an encampment at Montreal's McGill University say they're no closer to taking down their tents after meeting with members of the school administration.
-
'Incendiary objects' found under machinery at future Northvolt site in Quebec, company says
'Incendiary objects' have allegedly been placed under machinery on the site of Northvolt's future battery plant in Monteregie, seriously endangering employees, according to the company.
-
Quebec slow to make changes to child protection system after Granby girl's 2019 killing
It's been five years since a seven year-old girl was killed by her stepmother in Granby, after months of abuse, in the presence of her father who never intervened. The case put Quebec's youth protection system under the microscope. A damning report was supposed to bring about changes but little has changed since.
Ottawa
-
East-end Ottawa family dealing with massive rat infestation
Residents in Ottawa’s Elmridge Gardens complex are dealing with a rat infestation that just won’t go away. Now, after doing everything they can to try to fix the issue, they are pleading with the city to step in and help.
-
'He was a nice kid': Sir Guy Carleton students remember teen stabbed to death
Students from Sir Guy Carleton Secondary School have placed roses outside the city building in Nepean where one of their classmates was stabbed on Thursday and later died of his injuries.
-
Newfoundland truck driver reported missing in eastern Ontario found dead
Ontario Provincial Police say a long-haul truck driver from Newfoundland who disappeared in eastern Ontario has been found dead.
London
-
'So scared there's going to be a tragedy': Vacant building in OEV raises concern among residents
Homeowners living near the former McCormick/Beta Brands building are again raising the alarm over a structure that has been vacant for nearly two decades.
-
Jury at abuse case hears children sought refuge at friend's home
A London, Ont. jury heard evidence on Monday that the children at the centre of a sexual abuse case sought refuge at the home of family friends just before they went to police.
-
Nursing shortages 'created' by hospital management, West Grey mayor says
The impending movement of Durham’s only inpatient hospital beds to hospitals in Walkerton and Kincardine has outraged the community and has them fearing for the future of their hospital.
Barrie
-
Sentences handed down in Barrie catwalk shooting
Sentencing has been handed down to two men who pleaded guilty for their roles in a Barrie catwalk shooting last spring that left the victim fighting for his life.
-
Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after Owen Sound collision
A motorcyclist was airlifted via air ambulance after a collision in an Owen Sound intersection.
-
Horse and 2 drivers injured in collision
A 21-year-old horse was injured after the trailer he was in overturned following a collision in New Tecumseth.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. woman charged in fatal head-on Highway 17 crash
A 32-year-old northern Ontario woman has been charged in a head-on collision on Highway 17 near Espanola that killed one and seriously injured two others Sunday.
-
City of Timmins launches pilot sharp collection program
When people find drug litter on public property in Timmins, the city wants them to contact Service Timmins.
-
Man charged with child abduction in northern Ont. elects for trial by judge
A Brampton man in his 30s charged with abducting a northern Ontario boy last summer has elected to be tried by a judge without a jury.
Kitchener
-
OPP urge safety as another wrong-way driver spotted on Highway 401
There have been two fatal wrong-way collisions on Highway 401 in the last week, and on Sunday, another driver was seen travelling in the opposite direction near Cambridge, Ont.
-
Stratford resident banned from city property and contacting staff
A couple of Stratford residents claim they have been banned from attending any city owned properties or from speaking with any city staff for three months.
-
Man accused of stealing more than $300K in products from LCBO stores
A Guelph, Ont. man is believed to be responsible for stealing more than $300,000 worth of product from LCBO stores across the province.
Windsor
-
Family of nurse, 22, who died after surgery complications establish scholarship in her honour
With an infectious giggle and a strong desire to help others, Hannah Pare had all the tools to be a spectacular nurse. But that thrill has quickly turned into heartbreaking agony for Hannah's family after complications from a routine surgery cut her life short.
-
Tecumseh considers removing crossing guards, parents concerned
The Town of Tecumseh could soon be without crossing guards altogether, as council considers a plan to phase them out.
-
'We can certainly try': Windsor-Essex charities need your help in May
The VON, the Soup Shack and Windsor Lifeline Outreach are all spending May collecting donations.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man admits to killing four women, argues he's not criminally responsible
Defence lawyers of Jeremy Skibicki have admitted in court the accused killed four Indigenous women, but argues he is not criminally responsible for the deaths by way of mental disorder – this latest development has triggered a judge-alone trial rather than a jury trial.
-
Manitoba Court of Appeal dismisses Peter Nygard's appeal of extradition order
The Manitoba Court of Appeal has dismissed Peter Nygard's application for a judicial review of an order to extradite the former fashion mogul to the United States, where he faces sex trafficking and racketeering charges.
-
Man charged with manslaughter for 2022 shooting of woman
Nearly two years after a Winnipeg woman was found shot and died of her injuries, police have charged a 49-year-old man with manslaughter.
Regina
-
Hudson's Bay in Regina to close in 2025
The Hudson's Bay department store location at Regina's Cornwall Centre will close its doors in 2025.
-
SaskTel employee caught running cash-for-credits scheme, costs Crown over $6,000
The organization that oversees the province's Crown corporations says that a SaskTel employee was caught taking personal payments in a cash-for-credits scheme.
-
New sensor system will warn drivers when Regina's Albert Street underpass is flooded
The City of Regina says a new warning system will help drivers avoid one of the most infamous problems in the Queen City, flooding at the Albert Street and Saskatchewan Drive underpass.
Saskatoon
-
The lone road into this Sask. village is so bad some locals drive through the ditch
Aaron Fosseneuve says the official name of the road into his home community of Cumberland House is Highway 123, but locals joke it’s not as easy as 1-2-3 — “it’s more like a 4-5-6.”
-
WestJet strikes deal with mechanics, avoiding Sask. flight disruptions
Saskatchewan travelers can breathe a sigh of relief — WestJet announced on Sunday it reached a tentative agreement with a newly-formed mechanics’ union just 48 hours before a threatened lockout.
-
London Drugs stores in Saskatoon could be open again soon following 'cybersecurity incident'
Saskatoon’s three London Drugs locations are set to re-open soon, one week after a data breach shut down stores across western Canada.
Vancouver
-
Stranger tried luring 11-year-old girl in East Vancouver, police say
Police are investigating after a stranger allegedly tried luring an 11-year-old girl in East Vancouver over the weekend.
-
B.C. business owner gets $3K refund for architectural plans that weren't done by an architect
A B.C. company has been ordered to refund a business owner who paid nearly $3,000 for architectural design services that were not provided by an architect.
-
Vancouver considering 'potential public viewing' options for Canucks Round 2 games
After the Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators to advance to Round 2 of the NHL playoffs, Vancouver says it's looking into "potential public viewing opportunities" for upcoming games.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. court date set for 3 accused of murdering Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar
Three suspects accused of murdering British Columbia Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year are scheduled to appear in court in Surrey on Tuesday.
-
London Drugs warns new prescriptions can't be filled after cyberattack
London Drugs stores are unable to fill new prescriptions, the chain announced Monday, providing an update on its reopening following a cybersecurity incident.
-
Man and dog rescued after fishing boat sinks near Vancouver Island
A marine salvage operation is underway in U.S. waters off Vancouver Island after a man and his dog were forced to abandon their sinking fishing boat Friday.
Kelowna
-
Red dresses to make fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women
Models in uniquely designed red dresses are taking to the runway in British Columbia this weekend to make a powerful fashion statement about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.
-
B.C. man rescues starving dachshund trapped in carrier: BC SPCA
An emaciated dachshund is now recovering thanks to a Good Samaritan who found the pup near a biking trail in Kelowna, according to the BC SPCA.