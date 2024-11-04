Candlelight vigil held outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead

Hundreds of mourners took part in a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a young woman who was found dead at a Halifax Walmart last month.

The vigil for 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was held in the parking lot of the Walmart on Mumford Road.

A GoFundMe page has identified Gursimran Kaur as the 19-year-old woman who was found dead inside an oven in a Halifax Walmart on Oct. 19, 2024. (Source: GoFundMe.com)

People stood in line to light candles and to pay their respects to Kaur, whose body was found inside a large walk-in oven in the store’s bakery department on Oct. 19.

“She was always excited, she was discussing a lot of ideas of what she wanted to do once she graduated from school, or something like that. So yeah, I think about her, it’s too hard for me to think that she is no more,” said Astik Singh Chouhan, a family friend.

People hold signs for 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur who was found dead at a Halifax Walmart on Oct. 19, 2024. (CTV Atlantic)

Walmart has released a statement on the vigil saying it has been an “incredibly tragic and difficult time.”

“Our associates wanted to attend tonight to grieve together and show their support. The investigation is continuing and as police have shared, it’s complex. We will continue to do everything we can to support the police in their investigation,” said Amanda Moss, a spokesperson for Walmart Canada, in a Sunday evening email to CTV Atlantic.

“We are working towards understanding how this tragic event occurred. We continue to support our associates during this difficult time.”

The Mumford Walmart remains closed as the investigation into Kaur’s death continues.

There is no word on when the store might reopen.

