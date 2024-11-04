ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Candlelight vigil held outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead

    Share

    Hundreds of mourners took part in a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a young woman who was found dead at a Halifax Walmart last month.

    The vigil for 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was held in the parking lot of the Walmart on Mumford Road.

    A GoFundMe page has identified Gursimran Kaur as the 19-year-old woman who was found dead inside an oven in a Halifax Walmart on Oct. 19, 2024. (Source: GoFundMe.com)

    People stood in line to light candles and to pay their respects to Kaur, whose body was found inside a large walk-in oven in the store’s bakery department on Oct. 19.

    “She was always excited, she was discussing a lot of ideas of what she wanted to do once she graduated from school, or something like that. So yeah, I think about her, it’s too hard for me to think that she is no more,” said Astik Singh Chouhan, a family friend.

    People hold signs for 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur who was found dead at a Halifax Walmart on Oct. 19, 2024. (CTV Atlantic)

    Walmart has released a statement on the vigil saying it has been an “incredibly tragic and difficult time.”

    “Our associates wanted to attend tonight to grieve together and show their support. The investigation is continuing and as police have shared, it’s complex. We will continue to do everything we can to support the police in their investigation,” said Amanda Moss, a spokesperson for Walmart Canada, in a Sunday evening email to CTV Atlantic.

    “We are working towards understanding how this tragic event occurred. We continue to support our associates during this difficult time.”

    The Mumford Walmart remains closed as the investigation into Kaur’s death continues.

    There is no word on when the store might reopen.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Judge rules against Alberta casino, dinner theatre operator

    An application to stay a receivership order of Mayfield Investments Ltd., a company that owns multiple businesses in Alberta including the Camrose Resort and Casino, Medicine Hat Lodge and Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, has been denied by the court.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News