Candlelight vigil held outside Halifax Walmart where employee was found dead
Hundreds of mourners took part in a candlelight vigil Sunday night for a young woman who was found dead at a Halifax Walmart last month.
The vigil for 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur was held in the parking lot of the Walmart on Mumford Road.
A GoFundMe page has identified Gursimran Kaur as the 19-year-old woman who was found dead inside an oven in a Halifax Walmart on Oct. 19, 2024. (Source: GoFundMe.com)
People stood in line to light candles and to pay their respects to Kaur, whose body was found inside a large walk-in oven in the store’s bakery department on Oct. 19.
“She was always excited, she was discussing a lot of ideas of what she wanted to do once she graduated from school, or something like that. So yeah, I think about her, it’s too hard for me to think that she is no more,” said Astik Singh Chouhan, a family friend.
People hold signs for 19-year-old Gursimran Kaur who was found dead at a Halifax Walmart on Oct. 19, 2024. (CTV Atlantic)
Walmart has released a statement on the vigil saying it has been an “incredibly tragic and difficult time.”
“Our associates wanted to attend tonight to grieve together and show their support. The investigation is continuing and as police have shared, it’s complex. We will continue to do everything we can to support the police in their investigation,” said Amanda Moss, a spokesperson for Walmart Canada, in a Sunday evening email to CTV Atlantic.
“We are working towards understanding how this tragic event occurred. We continue to support our associates during this difficult time.”
The Mumford Walmart remains closed as the investigation into Kaur’s death continues.
There is no word on when the store might reopen.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
B.C. port employers to launch lockout as labour disruption begins
Employers at British Columbia ports say they are going ahead with locking out more than 700 foremen across the province after strike activities from union members began.
'The best that we can be': Indigenous judge and TRC chair Murray Sinclair dies at 73
Murray Sinclair, who was born when Indigenous people did not yet have the right to vote, grew up to become one of the most decorated and influential people to work in Indigenous justice and advocacy.
She was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes about a year ago. Here's how her condition was reversed
A year ago, Lorraine O'Quinn was coping with stress, chronic illness and Type 2 diabetes. Then she discovered a health program that she says changed her life.
India's Modi, Canada's Trudeau condemn violence at Hindu temple near Toronto
The prime ministers of India and Canada condemned violence that broke out on Sunday at a Hindu temple near Toronto at a time of escalating diplomatic tensions between the two countries.
Judge rules against Alberta casino, dinner theatre operator
An application to stay a receivership order of Mayfield Investments Ltd., a company that owns multiple businesses in Alberta including the Camrose Resort and Casino, Medicine Hat Lodge and Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, has been denied by the court.
Four arrests made, police officer injured in connection with protest at Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont.
Peel police say four people were arrested and an officer was injured following several protests in Mississauga and Brampton Sunday afternoon, including one at a Hindu temple that turned violent.
CMHC says mortgage risks remain as delinquencies creep up, alternative lending grows
Canada's housing agency says risks remain in the mortgage market as over a million contracts are up for renewal next year while a growing share of new mortgages are being issued by alternative lenders.
'Giving women agency over their health': How innovative solutions are filling the gaps in Canadian menopause care
In a 2022 survey conducted by Leger Canada for the Menopause Foundation of Canada, about 46 per cent of women said they don't feel prepared for menopause, even though they know it's coming. At a time when tech-savvy millennials are starting their menopausal journeys, some tech entrepreneurs are stepping up with potential solutions to long-standing health-care deficiencies.
Frustration over Mideast war in America's largest Arab-majority city may push some away from Democrats
As an ongoing part of Omar on the Road: America Decides 2024, CTV National News visited the University of Michigan-Dearborn campus to talk to Arab-American students about why they’re feeling left out of the Democrats’ tent.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Four arrests made, police officer injured in connection with protest at Hindu temple in Brampton, Ont.
Peel police say four people were arrested and an officer was injured following several protests in Mississauga and Brampton Sunday afternoon, including one at a Hindu temple that turned violent.
-
Voters head to polls in Ward 15 byelection
Voters in Ward 15 are heading to the polls today to choose a new councillor.
-
City of Toronto unveils ceremonial Taylor Swift street signs
The city has unveiled new street signs to mark Taylor Swift’s six-show run in Toronto, temporarily renaming a downtown route in the pop singer’s honour.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fatal northeast Calgary crash investigated by police
Calgary EMS say one person has died after a crash east of the airport.
-
'Red patches on the road': Alberta wildlife corridors reduce animal-car collisions
Almost every day when Blair Painter drives on the scenic Rocky Mountain highway near his home, the grey asphalt is stained red somewhere along the way.
-
Judge rules against Alberta casino, dinner theatre operator
An application to stay a receivership order of Mayfield Investments Ltd., a company that owns multiple businesses in Alberta including the Camrose Resort and Casino, Medicine Hat Lodge and Calgary's Stage West Dinner Theatre, has been denied by the court.
Edmonton
-
Oilers game Monday night will air on Amazon Prime, not Sportsnet
If you click on Sportsnet tonight to watch the Edmonton Oilers game like you always do, you won't see Leon Draisaitl and company at 6:30 p.m. MT.
-
Alberta woman hit in the face by an egg on Halloween, police search for assailant
Police are looking for the person who threw an egg at a Grande Prairie woman on Halloween.
-
'Canada is watching': New northern Alberta police service trying to lead by example
Grande Prairie in northern Alberta is making the switch from RCMP to a new municipal police service. This is how it's going.
Montreal
-
EMSB chair reelected in school board election
Hundreds of Montrealers cast their ballots in the English Montreal school board elections on Sunday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. and while results have begun to trickle in, officials said it will take some time for all of the votes to be counted.
-
Jacques Villeneuve calls thieves of late father's bronze monument soulless idiots
Jacques Villeneuve, the son of late Canadian Formula One driver Gilles Villeneuve, is lashing out at thieves who stole a bronze statue of his father from outside a Quebec museum in his honour, calling them "idiots."
-
New doctors must first practice in the public system: CAQ government
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube says he wants to introduce a bill that would require new family doctors and specialists trained in the province to practice in the public system for the first few years of their careers.
Ottawa
-
Mother of eastern Ontario boat crash victim remembers daughter
170 days ago, Alison Côté lost her 22-year-old daughter, Juliette, in a tragic boat crash.
-
Ottawa, meet your nightlife council
The City of Ottawa has announced the 18 people who will serve on the volunteer nightlife council, which will meet several times per year with nightlife commissioner Mathieu Grondin to discuss the city's nightlife economy.
-
Scotiabank to eliminate tellers at some branches, including Carleton University
Scotiabank is eliminating tellers at some of its branches, including one at Carleton University, and switching to "advice services only."
London
-
Death investigation underway in Lambton County along Highway 402
A portion of Highway 402 in Lambton County is closed as part of a sudden death investigation. According to police, both westbound lanes and eastbound lanes are closed between Nauvoo Road and Forest road.
-
Residents awoken after man broke into London home and threatened them: police
Police say that a London man has been arrested following a break and enter that took place on Friday morning.
-
Baby in serious condition, investigation underway
The Hanover Police Service is investigating an assault after a baby was left in serious condition.
Barrie
-
One dead in Springwater crash, 3 others hospitalized
Police are investigating a collision in Springwater Township that claimed the life of one individual and sent three other people, including a young teen, to the hospital over the weekend.
-
Scooter rider fatally injured after being hit by motorcycle
One man died of his injuries after police say he "became separated" from his electric kick scooter onto the road and was struck by an oncoming motorcycle in Innisfil.
-
Increasing trend in porch piracy reported in Barrie
Police in Barrie warn residents about a rising trend in porch piracy after several reports in recent weeks.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy police presence in Haileybury, Cobalt for investigation: OPP
One person has been arrested and provincial police in the Temiskaming area of northern Ontario are asking the public to stay away from two separate areas as the investigation continues.
-
Man killed, woman injured in Chelmsford rollover after doing donuts in open field
Greater Sudbury police say a man was killed and his female passenger injured when they were ejected from a vehicle in Chelmsford while he was doing donuts in an open field Sunday afternoon.
-
Southern Ont. suspect accused of breaking window at tavern in Thessalon, peeing in jail cell
A 25-year-old from Otterville, Ont., has been charged with mischief-related offences following incidents that began early Sunday morning at a tavern in Thessalon.
Kitchener
-
4-month-old suffers serious injuries following alleged assault in Hanover, Ont., woman charged
The Hanover Police Service said they received a report in the early morning hours of Oct. 30 of an injured 4-month-old baby who was treated at the emergency department of the Hanover and District Hospital.
-
Jury deliberations begin in Erick Buhr’s second-degree murder trial
The jury has begun deliberations at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
OPP investigating fatal rollover collision in Ariss
The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police responded to a rollover collision reportedly involving a grey sedan on Wellington Road 51, just east of Wellington Road 86, in Ariss.
Windsor
-
City of Windsor takes legal action against feds over costs from bridge blockade
They City of Windsor is taking legal action against the federal government.
-
Health care partners combining efforts to tackle increased hospital volumes
Windsor-Essex health care partners are working together in anticipation of increased hospital volumes heading into the winter.
-
Final curtain for Olde Walkerville Theatre? Current owner saying goodbye to historic space
The Olde Walkerville Theatre in Windsor, with a history spanning more than 100 years, is expected to close by the end of the year.
Winnipeg
-
'The best that we can be': Indigenous judge and TRC chair Murray Sinclair dies at 73
Murray Sinclair, who was born when Indigenous people did not yet have the right to vote, grew up to become one of the most decorated and influential people to work in Indigenous justice and advocacy.
-
Man bear sprayed, run over by vehicle during car jacking at Winnipeg intersection
Winnipeg police are investigating after a man was carjacked early Sunday morning.
-
Kamala Harris or Donald Trump? Which Canadian political leader would work better with presidential candidates?
The focus for many Canadians will be fixated south over the next number of days as the U.S. election approaches.
Regina
-
Snowfall warning in place for parts of southwestern Sask.
A snowfall warning is in effect for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan with Environment and climate Change Canada (ECCC) calling for the potential of up to 15 centimetres of accumulation in some locations by Tuesday evening.
-
Jury selection in sexual assault case of Regina chiropractor underway
Jury selection is underway in the trial of Ruben Manz, a Regina-based chiropractor who is facing multiple counts of sexual assault.
-
SHA employee fired for allegedly double dipping
Two former employees affiliated with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the province's Health Quality Council (HQC) were terminated after allegedly being paid by a separate employer at the same time.
Saskatoon
-
Everything you need to know ahead of Saskatoon’s civic election
With advance polling underway, residents in Saskatoon are choosing who their mayor, city councillors, as well as public and separate school board trustees will be – in the lead up to election day on Nov. 13.
-
Meet Saskatoon mayoral candidate: Cary Tarasoff
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff is campaigning as mayor for a second time after running in the 2020 civic election.
-
Roughriders advance to West Division final with 28-19 win over B.C. Lions
In their first Canadian Football League (CFL) playoff game at home since 2021, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the B.C. Lions 28-19 on Saturday in the West Division semi-final.
Vancouver
-
B.C. port employers to launch lockout as labour disruption begins
Employers at British Columbia ports say they are going ahead with locking out more than 700 foremen across the province after strike activities from union members began.
-
Thousands without power as storm warnings blanket B.C.
Tens of thousands of hydro customers on British Columbia's south coast were in the dark Monday morning as high winds and heavy rains downed power lines and prompted storm warnings across much of the province.
-
Rainstorm causes hazardous morning commute in Metro Vancouver
Heavy rainfall Monday morning made driving conditions treacherous in Metro Vancouver, with local authorities reporting a number of crashes.
Vancouver Island
-
Thousands without power as storm warnings blanket B.C.
Tens of thousands of hydro customers on British Columbia's south coast were in the dark Monday morning as high winds and heavy rains downed power lines and prompted storm warnings across much of the province.
-
B.C. port employers to launch lockout as labour disruption begins
Employers at British Columbia ports say they are going ahead with locking out more than 700 foremen across the province after strike activities from union members began.
-
B.C. port strike threatens billions in trade
British Columbia is bracing for another labour disruption at all ports.
Kelowna
-
Child found 'small razor blade' in Halloween candy in Kamloops, B.C., RCMP say
Police in Kamloops, B.C., are reminding parents and guardians to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving a report of a mother finding a razor blade in one of her daughter's treats.
-
Pickup truck may be linked to suspicious deaths, RCMP say 2 years after bodies found in B.C. park
More than two years after Alannah Brown and Douglas Barker were found dead north of Penticton, police are asking for help identifying a vehicle they believe was associated with the crime.
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.