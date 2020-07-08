SYDNEY, N.S. -- Cape Breton musicians are gearing up for a new style of kitchen party, one that maintains physical distance.

Maritime musicians have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since mid-March, the only type of show they’ve been able to play is a virtual one.

Colin Gillis from the band Pretty Archie says his group has tried to make the best out of a bad situation.

“Well it sucks. All of our shows are cancelled until the new year. It's pretty rough, but we used the time to write new songs. So you try to be productive that way, but it's not fun,” says Gillis.

The Nova Scotia government has begun to ease restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has allowed venues like the Cape Breton Drive-In in Sydney to open.

Event organizer Jerry Holland says the drive-in is the perfect place for a concert under the stars.

“We are going to have a live stage right in front of the big screen. It's just like coming to the movies. You're going to pull in and it's going to be one car per post,” says Holland.

In order to comply with public health measures, only 200 cars will be allowed to enter, half the capacity of the drive-in, and the music will be transmitted through FM radio.

Gillis says, while the concert will be different from the shows he’s used to playing, he is just happy to play in front of an audience again.

“It's different, but we've played every type of show you could ever imagine, so it won't be the first time we hear some car honks instead of some claps,” says Gillis.

If all goes well, Holland says there are plans to put on more shows at the drive-in.

“We're trying to make this the most successful event because, if it's successful with ticket sales, we plan on having one every month,” says Holland.

Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.