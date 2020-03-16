SYDNEY MINES, N.S. -- A Cape Breton duo are making the most of a bad situation, offering live shows and music lessons online throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

Aaron Lewis and Kimberley Fraser are just two of the musicians hit hard by cancellations due to COVID-19.

“I have four months of jobs all cancelled,” says Lewis. “So right now, I have zero income.”

With most concerts in the Maritimes postponed or cancelled, the duo needed to get creative. They decided to host online shows, setting up a PayPal account so viewers can tip them. A portion of the proceeds will go into a pool that will help others in the industry.

“We're going to give 25 per cent to a fund that will go to musicians, sound techs, light techs,” says Lewis.

Lewis has already done an online show, which had roughly 100 viewers. Tuesday, the pair will live-stream a St. Patrick's Day concert.

The couple hopes people will step up to support the music community, pointing out that artists are often asked to assist during times of need.

“They need to have fundraiser concerts and they come to the musicians and ask for help and we are always great to help for those,” says Lewis. “Now, we're the ones in need of the help.”

Lewis and Fraser hope their concerts will also help to boost people’s spirits at a time when many are feeling stressed.

“This can be a way for the audience, and for us as musicians, to kind of maybe take our minds off the current situation,” says Fraser.

Fraser will also offer private online classes for students she would normally see in person.