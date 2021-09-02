SYDNEY, N.S. -- It's been just over a month since 19-year-old Eric Hewer was stabbed to death in downtown Ottawa.

On Thursday, Hewer's family found out no one will be charged in relation to the teen's death.

"I'm trying not to get emotional right now. It's just devastating. We're disbelief and shock," says Brendon Hewer, Eric's brother.

Eric's friend was also stabbed and taken to hospital with serious injuries but he survived. The Sydney teen had just moved to Ottawa to start a new job.

The family questions why the individual who stabbed Eric had a knife.

"My biggest question now is, if there was no knife involved that day, would anybody be dead?" he asks.

Brendon Hewer said the family was told the Crown attorney does not believe there would be enough evidence for a conviction. Meanwhile Ottawa police say investigators have determined the individual acted in self-defence.

"This was not a decision that was made lightly," says Carl Cartright, an inspector with Ottawa police. "For weeks now, speaking with my investigative team and myself, and some of the leaders within the homicide unit, looking at all of the facts, speaking to all of the witnesses, pulling all of the evidence including surveillance footage."

At the time of the stabbing, investigators were looking to speak with anyone with information about an altercation between three e-scooter riders and a black Volkswagen.

At home in Sydney, support continues to pour in for the family.

"We know everybody played a part that day, but we do believe Eric should not have lost his life in that altercation. We want some held responsible at the end of the day," says Hewer.

The family is planning to travel to Ottawa to meet with investigators. Eric Hewer is remembered as a kind and loyal friend, who died celebrating his 19th birthday.