Cape Breton Fiddlers Marathon back on track for the first time in four years

A popular running event in Cape Breton returns this weekend for the first time in four years.

The Esplande in Sydney was quiet Friday, but it will soon be filled with hundreds of runners as they hit the pavement for the Cape Breton Fiddlers Marathon.

“I love the atmosphere, the dancing, the music, all the people. Everyone is so happy,” says runner Candice Paul.

The COVID-19 pandemic pushed runners to the sidelines, and before that it was Hurricane Dorian.

“Dorian was very scary. We knew it was coming in 2019 and talked about it all week about whether we should cancel because there was a lot of people coming from out of town,” says Bernadette MacLellan, event vice chair.

Despite the obstacles, the event is back this year and promising to be bigger and better than ever. But registration numbers are off to a slow start with the race scheduled for Sunday.

“It's just to get people moving again,” says MacLellan. “I think that's a really important message that came out of the pandemic is movement for physical and mental health is incredibly important.”

The run is organized completely by volunteers; over 500 come together to put on numerous events over two days, which includes a youth run.

Money raised goes back into the community to support initiatives that align with the mission of building a healthier Cape Breton.

“When you see all of these runners heading out it's very exciting. It feels like you're doing something good for the community,” says MacLellan.

Paul says she gave up smoking and now running is her new addiction. She says the Fiddlers Run is for everyone.

“Definitely, especially with the help the running community gives you. We're one big family. If you want to run, we will help you.”

The run, which also serves as a Boston Marathon qualifier, kicks off Sunday. People who missed the online registration can register at the Fiddlers Race Expo at Centre 200 on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.