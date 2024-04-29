Police investigating alleged threats at 2 Halifax high schools

Two Halifax high schools received alleged threats on Friday, resulting in early dismissal for some students.

Halifax Regional Police responded to Halifax West High School on Thomas Raddall Drive just before 11 a.m. Monday.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education says the alleged threat involved a message written in a bathroom stall.

“School leaders immediately contacted police, who are now on site and investigating,” said communications officer Lindsey Bunin in an email to CTV Atlantic Monday afternoon. “Out of an abundance of caution, and to allow police to investigate, Halifax West has started the process of early dismissal.”

Police say officers are at the scene looking for any potential safety concerns.

Police also say they investigated a "threats complaint" at École secondaire du Sommet at 500 Larry Uteck Boulevard. They searched the area but were unable to find any safety concerns.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incidents to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

