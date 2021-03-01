HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is facing charges after they found signs of drug trafficking in a Louisdale, N.S. home.

On Feb. 26, Richmond County RCMP searched a home in Louisdale, Cape Breton. Police say they seized cocaine, hydromorphone (Dilaudid) a “cellular device”, and drug paraphernalia, from the home.

Fifty-eight year-old Herbert Joseph Sampson, from Louisdale, is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and hydromorphone.

Police say a 25-year-old woman was also arrested at the scene, but she was released without charges.

Sampson is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on April 26.