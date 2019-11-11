SYDNEY -- Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the man was found dead inside an apartment on Rotary Drive last Tuesday evening.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Stephen Richard Rose of Sydney.

Police arrested a 33-year-old woman in New Waterford on Friday and a 37-year-old man in Sydney on Saturday.

Jessica Anne MacDonald and Joey Frederick Evong have each been charged with first-degree murder in Rose’s death.

MacDonald and Evong have been remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre. They are due to appear in Sydney provincial court on Tuesday.

Police say the murder wasn’t a random act, as the suspects and victim are known to each other, and they aren’t looking for any additional suspects.

The victim's brother, Richard Rose, says he his family are still in shock.

He says what's even more shocking is that two people have been charged in his brother's death.

"I'm angry of course," said Rose. "I'm sad. He's left behind four beautiful boys. That's what angers me that most. They have to grow up without him now."

How Stephen Rose died that night remains a mystery to his family.

Richard Rose says his brother didn't live at the apartment on Rotary Drive and was visiting a friend at the time.

"His character I don't think would've ever allowed something like this and that's the real shocker for me," said Richard Rose.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized for Stephen Rose, but his brother says his family has already been overwhelmed by public support.

"He had many people in his corner," Richard Rose said. "I've been shown nothing but love from coast-to-coast."