Cape Breton man charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting

A Cape Breton man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in Florence, N.S.

On Thursday, Cape Breton Regional Police responded to the Oram Drive area around 12:20 p.m. and found a man with serious head injuries.

The victim was treated on scene and taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

The Emergency Response Team and other police officers secured the scene and arrested a male suspect, who was on foot a short distance away, around 12:30 p.m.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and say the two men know each other.

Cape Breton Regional Police now say the arrested man will face charges in Sydney provincial court Friday.

Brandon Tyler Mackinnon, 24, has been charged with:

attempted murder

uttering threats to cause death

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

careless use of a firearm

pointing a firearm

breaches of a release order

Meanwhile, police say the 28-year-old victim from Alder Point, N.S., has since been taken by LifeFlight to Halifax for further treatment.