Cape Breton man facing drug charges after allegedly selling pills at gas station
A 49-year-old Cape Breton man is facing drug charges after police allege he was selling prescription pills at a gas station.
The RCMP received a report on Sept. 6 that a man was selling prescription pills at a gas station in Little Bras D’Or.
When officers arrived at the gas station, police say they found a man sitting in front of the building. He was arrested without incident. While police were searching the man, they say they seized a number of prescription pills, including hydromorphone. Police also seized an undisclosed quantity of cash and a cellphone.
John Leonard MacLean, 49, of Point Aconi, N.S., has been charged with six counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. MacLean was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Dec. 12.
