Inmate dies in custody of Springhill Institution: CSC

    Correctional Service Canada (CSC) said Friday that an inmate from Springhill Institution in Nova Scotia had died while in custody.

    In the news release, CSC says 61-year-old John Daley had been serving an indeterminate sentence, which had begun on March 11, 1988.

    CSC did not reveal the cause of death, and no further details have been provided.

