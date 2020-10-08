HALIFAX -- A Cape Breton man was arrested on child pornography charges in Halifax on Wednesday.

Cape Breton Regional Police say 31-year-old Andrew Alfred Giasson was arrested on October 7, in Halifax.

In June, police searched a residence in Howie Centre, N.S., and seized a computer and mobile devices.

After analysis and investigation, Cape Breton Regional Police issued an arrest warrant for Giasson on September 22.

On October 6, police said they believed Giasson may have been in the downtown Halifax area. He was arrested the next day.

Giasson is scheduled to appear in Court on Wednesday to face charges of possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography.