ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. RCMP seek man, 33, wanted on provincewide warrant

    Corey James Sutherland is pictured. (RCMP) Corey James Sutherland is pictured. (RCMP)
    Share

    The Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant.

    Police say they have made several unsuccessful attempts to find 33-year-old Corey James Sutherland and are now seeking the public’s help.

    The Eastern Passage man has been charged with:

    • theft over $5,000
    • mischief

    Police describe him as six-feet tall, 190 pounds with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

    The RCMP say Sutherland should not be approached.

    Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Bird flu outbreaks: WHO weighs in on public health risk

    The current overall public health risk posed by the H5N1 bird flu virus is low, the World Health Organization said on Friday, but urged countries to stay alert for cases of animal-to-human transmission.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News