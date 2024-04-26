N.S. RCMP seek man, 33, wanted on provincewide warrant

The Nova Scotia RCMP is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide warrant.

Police say they have made several unsuccessful attempts to find 33-year-old Corey James Sutherland and are now seeking the public’s help.

The Eastern Passage man has been charged with:

theft over $5,000

mischief

Police describe him as six-feet tall, 190 pounds with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

The RCMP say Sutherland should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

