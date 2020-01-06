HALIFAX -- Citing health concerns, an NDP member of the Nova Scotia legislature has decided to leave politics.

Tammy Martin, the member for Cape Breton Centre, issued a statement Monday saying she plans to resign on Feb. 6.

Martin did not disclose the nature of her health problems, but she confirmed she has faced challenges since the summer.

She was first elected to the house of assembly in 2017, and she served on various legislative committees, including human resources, veterans affairs, law amendments and health.

Before entering the political ring, she worked at the former Cape Breton District Health Authority and the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

Martin's constituency office will remain open for the next few months to resolve any open files.

"Over the last three years, it has been an honour and a privilege to represent the people of Cape Breton Centre," Martin said in her statement.

"After discussions with my family, I have made the very difficult decision to step down in order to prioritize my health."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2020.